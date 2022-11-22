The Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Cast Revealed—See the Sexy (and Celibate) Singles

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

Too Hot to Handle is back—and the newest cast is living up to its name.

The Netflix series is returning to our queues soon, with season four dropping on Dec. 7. But for now, E! is exclusively revealing the newest batch of singles who'll be living under Lana's watchful eye, and they're hotter than ever.

By now, we all know the deal: These horned-up twenty-somethings will lose money from a communal prize pot if they engage in any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification). So now, robotic rule enforcer Lana has had to get a little creative to trick the horniest singles out there into partaking in a completely sex-free vacation.

This time, the series posed as a dating show called Wild Love hosted by Mario Lopez, where lovers would "harness the power of adrenaline to help you fall in love harder and more intensely than ever before." But, of course, the trailer reveals that this paradise couldn't last for long, with Lana's signature melodic chime informing the contestants that they're actually on Too Hot to Handle.