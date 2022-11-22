Exclusive

The Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Cast Revealed—See the Sexy (and Celibate) Singles

Netflix just revealed the cast of Too Hot to Handle season four, and E! has the exclusive. Get to know these horned-up singles before Lana gets to them when the series returns Dec. 7.

By Charlotte Walsh Nov 22, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Watch: "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

Too Hot to Handle is back—and the newest cast is living up to its name. 

The Netflix series is returning to our queues soon, with season four dropping on Dec. 7. But for now, E! is exclusively revealing the newest batch of singles who'll be living under Lana's watchful eye, and they're hotter than ever.

By now, we all know the deal: These horned-up twenty-somethings will lose money from a communal prize pot if they engage in any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification). So now, robotic rule enforcer Lana has had to get a little creative to trick the horniest singles out there into partaking in a completely sex-free vacation. 

This time, the series posed as a dating show called Wild Love hosted by Mario Lopez, where lovers would "harness the power of adrenaline to help you fall in love harder and more intensely than ever before." But, of course, the trailer reveals that this paradise couldn't last for long, with Lana's signature melodic chime informing the contestants that they're actually on Too Hot to Handle

photos
Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Couples Update

Their response? Horrified screams, of course.

Keep scrolling to see the newest cast of Too Hot to Handle, and tune in for season four when it premieres Dec. 7 on Netflix. 

Netflix
Brittan

Age: 22

Hometown: Hawaii, USA

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @Brittan_Byrd

Born and raised in Hawaii, this gorgeous blonde is sun-kissed all year round and can't wait for her stay at the retreat surrounded by gorgeous singles and sunshine! A true daddy's girl at heart, Brittan thinks she has men all figured out and can't wait to strut into the retreat full of confidence knowing she will get exactly what she wants. Lana knows better than to be fooled by Brittan's angelic smile, right?

Netflix
Creed

Age: 24

Hometown: Perth, Australia

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @CreedMckinnon

Creed is anything but a typical bad boy. He is used to walking into a party and having all eyes on him so during his stay at the retreat he will be expecting similar treatment. He's used to dating, DMing and ditching a plethora of girls without being held to account, so how will he survive living under Lana's roof? 

Netflix
Dominique

Age: 23

Hometown: Colorado, USA

Occupation: Student

Instagram@DominiqueAmaniii

This computer science student takes brains and beauty to a whole new level. When she's not reading tarot cards for friends and family, she's manifesting her next love interest. Despite this, Lana is definitely not who she envisioned meeting in the not-too-distant future! Dominique is always ready for new adventures, but without her gems and stones to aid her, how far can she push herself?

Netflix
James

Age: 23

Hometown: Hawaii, USA

Occupation: Student and PT 

Instagram: @James.Pendy1

Party-loving, funny and irresistibly charming basketball player, James takes full advantage of his single status as he parties it up in Hawaii. Due to his athletic talent and dangerously hot looks, he certainly scores both on and off the basketball court. James is used to playing by the rules when it comes tosport, but how will he adapt to the retreat's regulations once Lana appears? 

Netflix
Jawahir

Age: 22

Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Occupation: Model and Actress 

Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa

Jawahir can't wait to take the retreat by storm—the retreat will be her catwalk, and she's sure to wow her fellow cast. Having only had one relationship, Jawahir isn't used to having her advances curtailed by anyone! Can Lana teach Jawa to be open to love or will the bad boys be too tempting? 

Netflix
Kayla

Age: 22

Hometown: Los Angeles, USA

Occupation: Model 

Instagram: @KaylaRichart

You know that best friend you have that everyone fancies? Your brother…your cousin…all your friends—chances are they'd definitely shoot their shot with Kayla too! Beyond beautiful inside and out, she's never short of attention and will have no issue treading on toes if she fancies someone. Kayla will feel like a kid in a candy store when she enters the retreat, but Lana will be desperate to show her the error of her ways. 

Netflix
Nick

Age: 28

Hometown: Michigan, USA

Occupation: Artist 

Instagram: @NickKici

From a small town in Michigan, this spiritual sensation always knew he was destined for more. He's travelled around the globe to the Philippines, Australia and Mexico to name a few—dating girls in every country he visits. Having been in 10 (or more) relationships, Nick is no stranger to love and lust, but can Lana help this yogi find the deep connection his flings never provide?  

Netflix
Nigel

Age: 29

Hometown: New Jersey, USA

Occupation: Entrepreneur and Model 

Instagram: @NigelEuro_

The ultimate smooth talker is sure to win over everyone with his charm, epic one-liners and magnetic aura. Nigel's lives by the motto "keep the fun rolling" and he's sure to be the tonic the retreat needs when Lana sets the tone for retreat life. With all play and no work, how will this businessman survive when a cone-shaped boss is in charge?

Netflix
Seb

Age: 24

Hometown: Glasgow, UK

Occupation: Racing Driver

Instagram: @SebMelrose

Seb lives life in the fast lane and is used to giving girls the boot the morning after the night before. His piercing blue eyes and butter wouldn't melt babyface have helped him make it this far, but Lana is sure to see right through this! As a yes man who never says no to anything in life or in the bedroom, Seb will struggle to stick to Lana's rules. Can he find the right girl to help him along the way? 

Netflix
Sophie

Age: 22

Hometown: Brighton, UK

Occupation: Event Manager 

Instagram: @SophieStonehouse

Stunning Sophie has had one long-term relationship that put her off committing to anyone else. Once she had a taste for the freedom that casual hook-ups bring, she hasn't come up for air! Sophie's standards are as high as the Shard and she knows exactly what she wants! If someone isn't up for the challenge, she'll be onto the next. Will Lana be able to keep up? 

