Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy

Watch : Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

A day after welcoming her second child, Heidi Montag is ready to introduce his name to the world.

The Hills alum revealed on Nov. 18 that she and husband Spencer Pratt have named their newborn son Ryker Pratt, who is brother to their 5-year-old son Gunner.

In her Snapchat story, Heidi wrote that Ryker was born on Nov. 17 at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz. She also shared the first image of her newborn, which showed a selfie taken on a hospital bed of Heidi—dressed in a medical garment—smiling at the camera with her bundle of joy wrapped in a blanket in her arms.

A representative for the reality stars confirmed Ryker's arrival to E! News on Nov. 17, sharing that Heidi and her son were happy and healthy.

Prior to the birth, Heidi took to social media to share that she had gone into labor and documented her trip to the hospital in a video.