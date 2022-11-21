Brandy Set to Play Cinderella Again: Everything You Need to Know

Watch : Brandy to Play Cinderella AGAIN in Disney's The Pocketwatch

It's time to dust off those glass slippers.

Brandy, who became the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on screen in 1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, will return to the role in the upcoming Disney+ original movie The Pocketwatch, the steamer announced Nov. 21.

The latest installment in the Descendants franchise, The Pocketwatch will also star Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts who, according to the streamer, "rules over the kingdom of Wonderland with an iron fist."

Brandy and Rita will be joined by previously announced cast members Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 star China Anne McClain, Gabby Duran and the Unsittables' Kylie Cantrall and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Dara Reneé.

The Descendants movie trilogy, which kicked off in 2015, introduced viewers to two new lands—idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost—which serve as the respective homes of the teenage descendants some of Disney's most iconic heroes and villains.

"The bold new story of The Pocketwatch returns to these lands," according to the streamer, "and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland."