FriendsRoyal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsPhotosVideosNewsletters

Watch the Girls of HSMTMTS Audition for Beauty and the Beast in Sneak Peek

Ashlyn, Gina and Kourtney perform a splashy original song in an exclusive clip from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, airing Friday, May 21 on Disney+.

By Lauren Piester May 20, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVHigh School MusicalCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

It's audition time on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the girls have got it on lock. 

In this week's all-new episode of the Disney+ hit, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) is holding auditions for the spring musical Beauty and the Beast, which means she's calling on all of East High to show off their vocal range and their dancing talents. E! News has an exclusive clip of what Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Gina (Sofia Wylie) and Kourtney (Dara Renée) decide to do for their audition, and let's just say they choose to go their own way, together. 

With Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) out of the running at her new boarding school, these three ladies are clearly the new queen bees of the theatre department and are auditioning as a girl group with an Ashlyn original. Sure, it's not exactly the vibe of Beauty and the Beast, but hopefully it's enough to prove they deserve leading roles. 

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Watch the clip below!

Trending Stories

1

Prince William's Buff Arm Will Leave You Royally Flushed

2

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

3

Watch Lisa Rinna Dish About Meeting Scott Disick for the First Time

Ashlyn, Gina and Kourtney are obviously not the only East High students freaking out about their roles in the musical this week. The entire theatre department is buzzing about who will get which role before the cast list is officially revealed. Meanwhile, in Denver, Nini's got some adjusting to do as she gets used to her new acting school, which is definitely nothing like East High. 

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series arrive Fridays on Disney+. 

Trending Stories

1

Prince William's Buff Arm Will Leave You Royally Flushed

2

Watch Lisa Rinna Dish About Meeting Scott Disick for the First Time

3

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

4

See the First Pic From Lifetime's Movie on Meghan & Harry's Royal Exit

5

Cousins Chicago, True & Dream Are Killing Us With Cuteness in New Pics