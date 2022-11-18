Tim Allen Gives Update on Jay Leno After Visiting Him in Hospital

Watch : Jay Leno Gives Health Update After Being Burned in Fire

Tim Allen is providing a hopeful health update on Jay Leno.

The Toy Story actor spoke with paparazzi outside the Grossman Burn Center on Nov. 17, saying that Leno was feeling better after the comedian suffered burns from a gasoline fire.

Allen, in footage obtained by TMZ, said Leno appeared happy and in good spirits.

"He's feeling better," Allen said in the video. "We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated."

Allen said Leno's face won't be disfigured as of result of the burns, and joked that the former Tonight Show host will look like actor George Clooney once he's recovered.

"He's handsome and he's happy," Allen said. "The hospital is doing a great job taking care of him."

Allen's visit comes three days after Leno issued his own statement on Nov. 14 regarding the incident.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."