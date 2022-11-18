Tia Mowry Shares Message for Her Kids About “Judgmental” World

Amid her divorce, Tia Mowry hopes that her two children grow up in a world where they can "be free" to be themselves.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 18, 2022 1:47 AMTags
Celeb KidsTia Mowry-Hardrict Celebrities
Watch: Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update

Tia Mowry wants a better world for her kids.

The Sister, Sister star penned a touching message on social media on what type of accepting environment she wants her son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 3, to grow up in.

"I prayer today is that my children can grow up in a less judgmental world," Tia tweeted on Nov. 17. "Where people can be free to live the life they want to live, love whom ever they want to love, and do and go after what ever it is that makes them happy. Periodt."

The message hits especially close to Tia, who recently shared how she's been navigating life following her October split from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years and father of her children.

Reflecting on how she's had "more good days than bad days," Tia recently noted how important it is to focus on yourself.

photos
The Stars of Sister, Sister Then & Now

"As women, it is very easy for us to make decisions as wives and as mothers but it's very hard for us to make decisions for ourselves," Tia told E! News earlier this month. "I'm just really glad that I've been able to put myself [first]."

Tia shared that prioritizing self-care for herself entails meditating for 10 minutes every morning and reading affirmations.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

2

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

3

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

"When you have these positive words that are being placed into your psyche, it stays with you throughout the day—meaning it's almost like you make an intention to focus on the positive," she said. "I just really take everything a day at a time. I try not to get too ahead of myself."

Read more from her interview here.

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

2

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

3

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

4

Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday With Emily Ratajkowski in NYC

5

Antoni Porowski Engaged to Kevin Harrington

Latest News

Allison Janney Rocks See-Through Dress on the Red Carpet

Tim Allen Gives Update on Jay Leno After Visiting Him in Hospital

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

See Marc Anthony & Fiancée Nadia Ferreira on Rare Red Carpet Outing

The Relatable Way Maren Morris Winds Down as a Mom to 2-Year-Old Hayes

Tia Mowry Shares Message for Her Kids About “Judgmental” World

Christina Aguilera Makes a Royalty Grand Entrance at Latin Grammys