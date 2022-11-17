Future Explains How His “Rock Star Lifestyle” Affects His Parenting

Watch : Ciara's Son Future Jr. Steals the Show at 2018 AMAs

Being a rock star isn't for everyone—sometimes it's not even for actual rock stars.

Future admitted that his career in the music industry isn't conducive to having a wife and family.

"It's easy for other people," the Grammy winner said in a Billboard interview on Nov. 17. "But for me, it's just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don't gel well."

The "Life is Good" singer is the father of seven kids—Jakobi, 20, Londyn, 13, Prince, 10, Future Zahir, 8, Kash, 7, Hendrix, 3, and Reign, 3—with multiple women.

And one day, he'd like to be married.

"If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it'd be way different," he revealed. "That's a life I never lived. It's something you dream about. That's one of my dreams."

But he admits, his life on the road doesn't make that easy.

"For even creating music, I just feel like I'm missing out on something if I don't make the music a certain kind of way," he explained. "I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day."