Future Explains How His “Rock Star Lifestyle” Affects His Parenting

Being a rock star isn't for everyone—sometimes it's not even for actual rock stars.
Future admitted that his career in the music industry isn't conducive to having a wife and family.
"It's easy for other people," the Grammy winner said in a Billboard interview on Nov. 17. "But for me, it's just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don't gel well."
The "Life is Good" singer is the father of seven kids—Jakobi, 20, Londyn, 13, Prince, 10, Future Zahir, 8, Kash, 7, Hendrix, 3, and Reign, 3—with multiple women.
And one day, he'd like to be married.
"If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it'd be way different," he revealed. "That's a life I never lived. It's something you dream about. That's one of my dreams."
But he admits, his life on the road doesn't make that easy.
"For even creating music, I just feel like I'm missing out on something if I don't make the music a certain kind of way," he explained. "I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day."
But Future hasn't given up hope that he can one day have it all, explaining that when the time is right, it will happen—even though he's not chasing that particular dream right now.
"I do dream of it, and I do want it," the "March Madness" rapper said. "I swear I'd probably pick the wrong girl or something, if I was just chasing it. You never know how certain things happen with relationships and with love and getting married and being under the same roof as your kids and you got other kids that are not living with you. That's just a whole 'nother lifestyle that I haven't even got a chance to live."
And when he finds his future wife, he knows things will just fall into place—and in the meantime, he's enjoying living his rock star lifestyle.
"But I understand that it's something I would love, and when the time presents itself, then I know I'm going to be prepared," he continued. "I want to make sure I just live that to the fullest. But I don't really think about that s--t, like having a wife and s--t."