Christina Ricci Shares How the Wednesday Cast Felt the Impact of the Ukraine War First Hand

Watch : Christina Ricci Reveals "Tense" Wednesday Story From Set

Christina Ricci is sharing a scary experience.

The actress, who stars as the mysterious new character Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix's Wednesday series, explained how a global tragedy affected the filming of the series.

After E! News asked if Ricci had "any stories from set," the actress shared that the cast was filming in Romania when Russian president Vladimir Putin announced an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The war has since killed at least 38,000 people and displaced at least 14 million, according to Reuters.

"We were seven miles from that power plant that almost was—the nuclear power plant that almost exploded," Ricci exclusively told E! News. "So it was a little tense. But we all bonded over how soon our government would get us out of there if anything crazy happened."

Filming on Wednesday began in Sept. 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, and wrapped up the next March.