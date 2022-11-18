Gifts for Bestie: 15 Most-Wished-For Faves From SKIMS, Slip Silk, Erin Condren & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You've done it. You've checked them all off the list. Parents. Siblings. Significant others. The office White Elephant that you ended up in again somehow. So, finally, it's here: The actual most wonderful time of the year.

It's time to shop for bestie. Whatever you call them — the groupchat, the girlies, just their actual names (that's fine too) — buying your faves gifts is the true reason for the season. I know it, you know it, and most of all, they know it.

If you haven't started to ramp up expectations for this year's presentation of presents, consider this your official kickoff. We've scoured the internet, and put together a list of the top 15 gifts for your BFF this year.

And look: Of course, we know that the good ol' fashioned best friend gift exchange isn't a competition. We get that. But with finds like SKIMS Hotel Nightgowns, silk scrunchie sets from Slip, and luxe cashmere neck warmers, you're totally going to win.