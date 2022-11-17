Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field Are the Ultimate Tom Brady Fangirls in New Movie

What a squad!
Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field are proving they're Tom Brady's biggest fans in 80 for Brady, the upcoming film based on the real-life story of four fangirls in their 80s who travel to 2017's Super Bowl to see their idol play in the big game.
At the beginning of the trailer, the four actresses introduce themselves NFL style with their photos and their alma maters. Then, naturally, hijinks ensue when the women get to Texas to discover tickets to the Super Bowl are selling for $10,000. So, in order to get into the game, they enter a hot wing eating competition hosted by Guy Fieri and try to pass themselves off as Billy Porter's dancers.
Clearly, they will stop at nothing to see their beloved Tom—including drinking a cocktail that makes them think they are Guy Fieri.
Ahead of the film's Feb. 3 premiere, the actresses dished on their roles in the film with Tomlin saying that Brady felt "like he was my son."
"He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I'm going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year," Tomlin, who reunites with Grace and Frankie co-star Fonda in the film, recently told People. "He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son."
Fonda on the other hand, revealed that she's a baseball fan, but she was impressed by Brady.
"He was so sweet and generous," she explained. "And, could it be possible—humble?"
Brady plays a small role in the film as well as serves as its producer. He sat down with Variety in July to talk about his experience making the film.
"It's really interesting. I find it challenging — sometimes hard," he said of playing himself in the movie. "Because you're always paying attention to yourself as yourself rather than the character you're playing. I don't think that's natural for me. What I've done for 23 years in sports is play myself. There's no acting. It's me on the field. When I'm pissed, I'm pissed. When I'm happy, I'm happy. I'm not playing a role."
80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3, 2023—just in time for Super Bowl LVII.