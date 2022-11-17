Ramona Agruma Explains the "Scary" Part of Rebel Wilson Relationship

Ramona Agruma shared that in the early days of dating girlfriend Rebel Wilson, the spotlight was not always pitch perfect.
In fact, the clothing brand founder said she was taken aback by how much public interest there was in her relationship with the Pitch Perfect actress.
"It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I'm not used to so much attention," Ramona revealed in a Nov. 16 appearance on The Morning Show. "I'm more private, more homebody."
She added, "So, it was a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private. Obviously, you can't always escape the paparazzi."
Ramona noted that the couple have been "photographed wherever you go" since they made their relationship Instagram official in June. Referencing an outing they had last weekend, Ramona said that being photographed has become a common occurrence.
"Sometimes it happens moon the hiking trail, sometimes looking horrible and going to grocery store or grabbing protein shake," she detailed. "I guess I'm just not paying attention to that anymore."
Besides paparazzi, Ramona also explained how she deals with rumors about her relationship, such as speculation that the couple had gotten engaged. (Rebel denied the reports on Nov. 5, writing on Instagram, "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!")
"Personally, I don't go and read it," Ramona said. "But then some of your friends would call and [say] ‘Oh congratulations,' and I'm like ‘wait a second, for what? Did something happen that I don't even know?'"
Something that is true about her relationship is how much they "really enjoy" taking care of newborn daughter Royce Lillian, who was born in November via surrogate. Describing parenthood as "life-changing," Ramona gave insight on how she's adjusting to having Royce in her life.
"You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself," she said. "Priorities change, when you think like, ‘Oh I wish I would go have a massage or something'. Like no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home."