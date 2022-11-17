Ramona Agruma Explains the "Scary" Part of Rebel Wilson Relationship

Watch : Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Ramona Agruma shared that in the early days of dating girlfriend Rebel Wilson, the spotlight was not always pitch perfect.

In fact, the clothing brand founder said she was taken aback by how much public interest there was in her relationship with the Pitch Perfect actress.

"It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I'm not used to so much attention," Ramona revealed in a Nov. 16 appearance on The Morning Show. "I'm more private, more homebody."

She added, "So, it was a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private. Obviously, you can't always escape the paparazzi."

Ramona noted that the couple have been "photographed wherever you go" since they made their relationship Instagram official in June. Referencing an outing they had last weekend, Ramona said that being photographed has become a common occurrence.

"Sometimes it happens moon the hiking trail, sometimes looking horrible and going to grocery store or grabbing protein shake," she detailed. "I guess I'm just not paying attention to that anymore."