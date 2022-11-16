Louis Tomlinson Shares Health Update After Breaking His Arm

Louis Tomlinson has one thing to say about his broken arm.
After breaking his arm following his Nov. 12 show in New York City, the former One Direction member is giving fans an update on how he's doing—and thanking fans for their support.
"Hope everyone is doing alright, Louis wrote on Twitter on Nov. 16. "Surgery went well so hopefully slowly but surely I'm on the mend."
This singer also shared his excitement over how well his new album Faith in the Future is being received by fans in the U.K.
"I am absolutely mind blown we have a shot at number 1 in the UK," he continued. "Thank you for everything! Let's give this everything we've got!!"
"The show last night in New York was incredible," he wrote in a message posted to Instagram Nov. 12 alongside X-rays of his injury. "Unfortunately on the way back I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."
But he kept his positive attitude writing in a follow-up tweet, "The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible!! Easing the pain of my broken arm haha!"
And Louis wasn't the only former One Direction band member to suffer an injury this week.
Harry Styles sustained a minor eye injury after being struck by Skittle during his Nov. 14 Love on Tour stop in Los Angeles.
In a video from the incident, the Grammy nominee reels from the impact of the candy but the continues to sing "Kiwi" with one eye closed.
In an Instagram Live after the concert, a member of Harry's backing band, Pauli Lovejoy shared that the Don't Worry Darling actor was ok. "But do me a favor," he added, "don't throw no more Skittles on stage."