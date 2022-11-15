Exclusive

Leslie Odom Jr. Teases His Future on Abbott Elementary

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Leslie Odom Jr. revealed that you haven't seen the last of his character Draemond on Abbott Elementary.

Watch: Leslie Odom Jr. Teases His Return to Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary hasn't seen the last of Draemond.

During the Nov. 2 episode of the ABC comedy, Leslie Odom Jr. guest-starred as Draemond, a former Abbott Elementary student who now runs the rival charter school. While Draemond promised Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) that he'd take down a damaging attack ad against Abbott, a final scene indicated that he has far bigger plans for his ex school.

Specifically, he told the documentary crew that he's planning on turning Abbott into a charter school. So, it's pretty clear that viewers will be seeing more of Draemond in coming episodes. But don't just take our word for it.

Leslie confirmed to E! News at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere Nov. 14 that he's set for more season two episodes. "I'm coming back," he said. "I'm coming back as much as [creator] Quinta Brunson will have me."

He called filming the comedy series a "dream experience," adding, "I have so much fun watching the show. I love what Quinta is saying with these characters and this world."

Leslie revealed it was "deeply meaningful" for him to be a part of the show, as he is from Philadelphia, which is where Abbott Elementary takes place. On playing the new villain of the show, Leslie shared that he trusted Quinta's vision for the character.

"She's asking real questions and dealing with real issues that come out of our public school system," he noted, "and doing it with such lightness, so I'm happy to be there."

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Leslie certainly isn't the only A-list fan of Abbott Elementary, as both Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé sent their congratulations to Sheryl after she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at the 2022 Emmys. Quinta also took home the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series trophy, becoming the second Black woman to get the award.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is heading to theaters Nov. 23 before its Netflix debut on Dec. 23.

