Holiday Gifts for Dads: Samsung Galaxy Buds, Elemis Shave Gel, Theragun Prime & More

Dads: Well, they're dads. They're historically pretty easy to shop for; just get them a fresh pair of PJ pants from their favorite NFL team, or renew their big box store membership, and they're good to go, right?
But this year, we're not slouching. We're not slacking. We're not going with just the inspected. We're sinking the putt, hitting it out of the park, and absolutely posterizing the gifts we're getting our dads.
In case you're on the fence, trust us! We did the research. We've put together this list of the top 15 most-wanted gifts for dads this holiday season. (Whether or not they know they want them.) So, this year, don't be afraid to introduce your dad to something new.
Grill dad, meet sous vide machine. Whiskey neat dad, let's introduce you to the batched cocktail. And before you know it, we'll be throwing out the old football team sweats, and ushering in a new era of competitive lawn cornhole while dad uses his new grilling utensils.
Scroll on for our top suggestions of the best holiday gifts for dads.
Samsung Black Galaxy Buds2 Earphones
Simple, streamlined, and no-fuss, these Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are just the kind of thing that will get dads to stop using the free earphones they got from a flight one time.
Riomar Deck Drivers
When you hear "crossover model," you're more likely to think of dad's car than his shoes. But then, there's the Deck Driver. The brand's signature style is "form-fitting, flexible, and made from the sole up" for heightened performance on and off the water. Crafted with 100% waterproof Portuguese leather and lined with odor-proof, anti-microbial, and comfortable insoles, the Riomar Deck Driver is a pair that can do it all. Also, they're slip-on. He'll have no excuse not to forgo his favorite pair of old slides for these.
Geo Countertop Wine Rack in Gold
Elegant and understated, this wine rack is perfect for dads who are dying to tell you about their latest addition to their collection.
Grilling Tool Set
For the man who loves to grill: A fresh set of tools.
Viski European Liquor Decanter
Enhance the at-home bar cart with this European-style decanter for your dad's spirit of choice.
Golf Ball Whiskey Cubes
It's golfing-themed. It's booze-themed. It's novelty golf-ball shaped ice cubes to chill one's spirit of choice without diluting it. Truly, the gift that will keep on giving.
Theragun Prime Hand-Held Massager
Tired of watching your dad do stretches on the floor that he learned from a YouTube his buddy sent him? Give everyone the gift of this smart, wireless, hand-held massage gun. It's designed to target, stimulate, and relax the aches, pains, and cramps caused by things like making goofy jokes or grousing about the thermostat all day.
Hamilton Beach Sous Vide Immersion Circulator With Clip
For children of kitchen gadget dads, we got you. This easy-to-use sous vide from Hamilton Beach will have him excitedly texting you photos of dinners for years to come. Plus, it proves that you can get high-quality kitchen tools without breaking the bank.
Mini Kegerator & Dispenser
I mean, it's a mini, pressurized, temperature-controlled kegerator and dispenser with an LED display. What else needs to be said?
Paul Smith Black Signature Stripe Baseball Cap
Everyone knows that no matter the situation, dads are gonna wear hats. It's like moths to a flame. This chic style from Paul Smith will subtly upgrade his everyday look, and he'll feel pretty cool in it, too.
Official Size Cornhole Game
Your dad spends so much time making the lawn nice, so why not get him this regulation-sized cornhole set to appreciate it (and engage in a little friendly competition) with?
Elemis Skin Soothe Shave Gel
Dads love to read labels thoroughly, so I'll let this one speak for itself. Per the brand, this cooling gel is "aloe vera-based," and "contains micro-capsules formulated with a blend of marine extracts and jojoba oil." When said capsules are "activated," they "release an instant soothing function" upon his complexion. Additionally, the gel softens bristles "for a smoother, closer shave," while the gel treats the skin to a "refreshing" and soothing menthol scent.
Pedestal Mixing Glass
For the cocktail dads who always have a well-stocked bar? This high-end mixing glass for when the evening's festivities call for batched beverages.
Klipsch Brown Heritage Groove Speaker
This might be cheating a little bit, but my dad already has this, and he loves it. Loves. He uses it when my parents have guests over, or when he's just sitting around listening to music, and will talk your ear off about the quality of sound and the connective options (Bluetooth for your phone! Etc.) whether or not you've inquired about them. Get this dad-approved Klipsch speaker for yours and look forward to hearing 100% more sweet yacht-rock tunes around their house.
Globe With Chess And Checkers Pieces
Really, truly, nothing says "dad" quite like a standing globe that opens to reveal fully playable sets of chess and checkers. It works as decor and a challenge for anyone who enters his study! Everyone wins. Except for you, the person who thought you could beat your dad in chess.
