Beverly Johnson Shares the One Trick Practically Guaranteed to Boost Your Confidence

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

It's the sort of accolade a million girls would kill for. And landing on Vogue—as the fashion bible's first ever Black cover model, no less—is certainly in the highlight reel of Beverly Johnson's life. "It's our Oscar," the pioneering supermodel told E! News of that initial 1974 cover, one of the more than 500 that she's graced. "It's our gold medal in the fashion world."

But when considering her legacy, it's the moments not caught on camera that often come into sharp focus. Explained Johnson, "I think about how many people that I touched."