Dust Off Your Baseball Caps: A New You Novel Is Coming

Boy, do we have good news for You. Author Caroline Kepnes confirmed that a fourth Joe Goldberg novel is dropping in 2023.

Joe Goldberg is returning in more ways than one in 2023.

Not only is season four of Netflix's You dropping in the new year, but the book series that started it all will have a new installment. Author Caroline Kepnes confirmed that a fourth book in her Joe Goldberg series will be arriving in April 2023.

"Introducing For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 11. "April 25, 2023. I'm so excited to invite you back into Joe's head and I hope you love it in there!"

While Kepnes' novels serve as inspiration for the Penn Badgley-led series, Netflix's adaptation hasn't been afraid to deviate from its source material. Case in point: Joe's late wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), is not a secret murderer in the books.

So, it will be interesting to see if there are any similarities between the new book and You season four, which wrapped filming in August.

In the new season, Joe has once again adopted a new alter ego—Professor Jonathan Moore—and has started a new life in Europe. "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in LA or the dotting husband in the suburbs, not anymore," Joe stated in a September teaser. "Allow me to reintroduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond, and living in London had allowed me to bury the past if you will."

Though Joe teased that he's over the "days of unrequited love and longing," we know the love-obsessed stalker doesn't move on easily. But for the sake of Marienne (Tati Gabrielle)—Joe's target in season three who escaped to Paris—we hope we're wrong.

Season four also stars Lukas GageCharlotte RitchieTilly KeeperAmy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers.

Part one for You season four arrives on Netflix Feb. 10. Part two debuts a month later on March 10.

