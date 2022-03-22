Everything We Know About You Season 4

Watch : Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

Joe Goldberg knows never to stay gone for too long.

The conniving—and yet somehow alluring?—murderer played by Penn Badgley will return in season four of Netflix's You, which is currently in production.

When we last left our brooding serial killer, Joe had landed in Paris in search of purported soulmate Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) after stabbing his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) with a poison called Wolfsbane and then burning her body—and their house—to the ground.

Now in France, it's safe to assume that Joe will take his stalking and murderous tendencies abroad. Death by baguette, perhaps?

At the end of season three, showrunner Sera Gamble teased that she likes the idea of seeing Joe a little out of his element.

"I would love to do a season where Joe stepped outside the United States and was an American fish out of water," she said.

Well, well, well. It appears she's made good on the promise.