Tiffany Trump Is Married: Donald Trump's Daughter Weds Michael Boulos

Married at Mar-a-Lago.

Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, tied the knot with Michael Boulos at her family's club in Palm Beach, Fla., People reported on Nov. 12.

Tiffany wore a dazzling long-sleeve wedding gown by Elie Saab, while her mom donned a lavender evening gown by the same designer, as seen in photos published by the outlet. According to Marla, Tiffany chose her dress as a nod to her new husband's heritage. "It's a Lebanese American wedding," she shared, "so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic."

Tiffany's father was also in attendance, as well as her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Barron Trump, as seen in photos.

Marla also shared with the outlet that the couple's cake was modeled after the custom, seven-foot-tall wedding cake from her and the former president's 1993 nuptials. (The couple divorced in 1999).