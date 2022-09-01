Tessa Thompson Makes a Dramatic Entrance in All-Red Look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson brought the wow factor to the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a hooded red dress by Elie Saab. See the hot number for yourself below.

Tessa Thompson just set the red carpet ablaze at 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress made a grand entrance at the Bardo premiere, as she stunned in a larger-than-life red dress from the Elie Saab 2022 couture collection.

The jaw-dropping look wrapped around the star's head, forming a dramatic hood, and draped all the way down with its floor-length train. The design, which created the illusion that it was one piece of fabric, ruched at the bodice and bottom half of the mini dress. 

Tessa's all-red ensemble, styled by dynamic duo Wayman and Micah, wasn't complete without a few glamorous finishing touches.

Matching tights, a glossy Brandon Blackwood purse and Christian Louboutin pumps tied her whole look together. As for her hair and makeup? She kept her curls slicked down and hidden under the hood, but packed a punch wearing a bright, bold red lipstick.

All in all, Tessa's outfit screamed: Little Red Riding Hoodbut make it fashion!

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The 38-year-old has certainly been unafraid to push the boundaries during the annual event. While attending the White Noise red carpet on Aug. 31, she paired her silver metallic Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble with a diamond-chain choker, which she cleverly tucked into the back of her wet-hair look.

"Some of my favorite things are films, gowns, and pasta," Tessa captioned her Instagram post, showing off her outfit. "Anidano!"

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

She isn't the only A-lister to turn heads at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Keep scrolling to take a peek at all of the glorious style moments.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore
Jacopo M. Raule/WireImage
Timothee Chalamet
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Cate Blanchett
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Adam Driver
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emma Chamberlain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hillary Clinton
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Regé-Jean Page
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Don Cheadle & Julianne Moore
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photopix/GC Images
Tessa Thompson
Photopix/GC Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore
