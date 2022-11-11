Be Our Guest to See This First Look Photo of H.E.R. as Belle in Beauty and the Beast

When life is a movie, H.E.R. is the best part.
In newly released images by ABC, the Grammy winner dazzles in the iconic yellow colors of Disney princess Belle. However, unlike the gown Belle has donned in the past, H.E.R. embraced the look in a new way for upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, out Dec. 15 on ABC.
Pairing the look with silver hoops and yellow heels, H.E.R. is seen standing confidently in a golden power suit as a cape flows behind her. Alongside the singer is co-star Josh Groban, who plays Beast in the adaptation, wearing black clothing with a blue trench coat.
In the photo, the pair pose atop a stack of vintage books, while illustrations of Belle and Beast face their backs.
"Part Animated Film. Part Live Action Spectacle," the photo reads, "100% Disney Magic."
The new adaptation, directed by Hamish Hamilton, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 classic becoming the first animated movie to be nominated for best picture at the 64th Annual Academy awards. This version, according to a press release, will take "viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale."
"This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's Beauty and the Beast and its legacy," the press release states, "by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story."
Along with H.E.R. and Groban, the star-studded cast also includes Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manjias as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air Dec. 15 on ABC, and it'll be released on Disney+ the following day.