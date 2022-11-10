Emily Blunt Shares Rare Insight Into Parenthood With Husband John Krasinski

Forgive her bluntness, but Emily Blunt believes she's just like any mom.
While her work may involve traveling around the world and glitzy red carpet appearances, The English star, who shares daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, with actor John Krasinski, exclusively told E! News that she and her husband are just winging it like many other parents out there—especially when it comes to balancing work and family time.
"I don't know if any parent thinks they're ever juggling it well," she noted during the Nov. 9 premiere of her Prime Video limited series in New York. "I've just surrendered to: 'This is our life.'"
And though she joked their life "seems to always be in some sort of upheaval," Blunt wouldn't have it any other way.
"I guess that's all we've ever known and it's all my kids have ever known," she explained, adding that her children "love an adventure."
And despite having movie stars for parents, little Hazel and Violet are quite down-to-earth, according to Blunt. As the actress explained, her kids "don't really want to watch" anything starring herself or Krasinski outside of Mary Poppins Returns, Jungle Cruise and The Office—the latter of which they "liked a lot."
"They've got that ownership of us as parents," Blunt said. "It's not they're not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble."
So, does that rule out a future in show business for her daughters? Not quite.
"I'm sort of open to it," Blunt mused, "but it has to be if they want to."