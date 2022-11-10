See Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter Rock Same Blue Balenciaga Dress at 2022 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter added their own personal touches to the same Balenciaga dress at 2022 CMA Awards.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 10, 2022 3:18 AMTags
Red CarpetKim KardashianCelebritiesKelsea BalleriniCMA Awards
Watch: CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter proved that two great minds think alike.

The county music stars attended the 2022 Country Music Awards red carpet wearing the same crystal blue dress, though each women added their own twist on the look.

Ballerini accessorized the floor-length, open-back Balenciaga gown with gloves—which was how Kim Kardashian wore the dress at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in March—and paired the ensemble with blue-tipped heels. Porter opted for a glove-free look, showing off a blue manicure look with rings and turquoise earrings.

Both women kept their hair down, except Porter had her blonde locks in waves while Ballerini donned a sleek, straight look.

Each look was award-winning on its own, though Ballerini was also up for an actual CMA prize herself after being nominated for Single of the Year for her hit "half of my hometown," featuring Kenny Chesney. However, the award went to Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

photos
CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Besides an award nomination, Ballerini took to the stage at the award ceremony along with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. The trio performed their song "You're Drunk, Go Home," which was featured on Ballerini's fourth studio album, Subject to Change.

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Cole Reveals If He Would've Said Yes at Wedding

2

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

3

See All the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

However, Ballerini previously told E! News at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April why performing onstage is more nerve-wracking than being a host.

"What I'm supposed to be good at is singing, so I have a lot more pressure on myself to perform well because that's my job. And I'm like, ‘If I mess up reading a prompter, that's not what I'm great at, so that's okay,'" she said. "So, I feel a little bit less pressure with the talking part. It's the singing part that I'm like, ‘If I mess that up, then I'm firing myself.'"

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Cole Reveals If He Would've Said Yes at Wedding

2

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

3

See All the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

5

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Dad to Her 3rd Baby

Latest News

See Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter Rock Same Dress at 2022 CMAs

Maren Morris Appears at 2022 CMAs Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens Is Pregnant With First Baby

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

The Masked Singer Reveals Boxing Champ and Funk Music Icon

Katy Perry's CMA Awards Look Proves Country Gurls Are Unforgettable

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List