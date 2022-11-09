"Heartbroken" Hayley Kiyoko Mourns Death of Fashion Designer Joshua Van Leader

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko & Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley CONFIRM Romance

Hayley Kiyoko is mourning the loss of her friend Joshua Van Leader.

The singer took to Instagram Nov. 9 to share a touching tribute to the fashion designer who recently died by suicide. "I'm so heartbroken," she wrote, alongside an array of photos of the two throughout the years. "Joshua Van Leader, your art will continue to share the light and joy you sparked in so many. You appreciated the highs and lows in life and always encouraged me to keep going. You were there for me during a time I needed most."

Hayley continued, "I wish I could've been there to remind you what you always reminded me. I know you did your best and fought hard. I love you my friend we will miss you so much."

The "For the Girls" singer concluded the post encouraging followers who need help to reach out, with a list of available hotlines, writing, "If you are ever feeling hopeless, here are some resources that can help."