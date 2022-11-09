Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Reflects on "Traumatic” Set Accident

Watch : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright is getting candid about her recovery following a scary on-set incident last year.

The 29-year-old actress recently spoke out about her August 2021 hospitalization after she fell off a stunt rig on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"I'm still processing it," Letitia told Variety on Nov. 9. "I'm still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic."

The actress who plays Shuri—the younger sister to the late Chadwick Boseman's character King T'Challa—in the Marvel films, was riding a motorcycle when it "clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled," the film's producer Nate Moore recounted to the publication.

Following the accident, Letitia was hospitalized with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, with production on the Black Panther sequel pausing while she recovered.