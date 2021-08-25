Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries on Black Panther Set

Letitia Wright is in the hospital after suffering "minor injuries" on the set of the Black Panther sequel.
In a statement released Aug. 25, a Disney spokesperson tells E! News, "Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."
It's understood that the 27-year-old actress sustained the injuries during a minor incident involving a stunt rig.
The cast is currently filming the sequel to the Marvel film in Cambridge, Mass. While Letitia is hospitalized, her condition has not impacted the shooting schedule.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Guyanese-British star was photographed filming alongside co-star and friend Danai Gurira. For the scene, Letitia, who portrays Shuri, sported a monochrome purple tracksuit and a pair of black sunglasses.
In character as Okoye, Danai was equally stylish in a red legging and top, which was beautifully styled with a fitted suit jacket.
Little is known about the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but Danai and Letitia's appearance in Cambridge drummed up excitement for actress Dominique Thorne's debut as the superhero Ironheart.
According to Variety, Thorne was recently announced as the star of the Disney+ series Ironheart, which will center on comic book hero RiRi Williams, who is a student at the world-renowned school MIT. Her addition to the Black Panther cast marks her formal introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
While the Marvel family continues to grow, its stars continue to mourn the loss of beloved co-star Chadwick Boseman. Saturday, Aug. 28 will mark one year since the 43-year-old actor died of colon cancer.
At the time of his passing, few people knew the actor was receiving treatment for his illness for more than four years prior.
Last week, Marvel chief Kevin Feige said the new movie will honor the late star. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige told Variety. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."
Moreover, no one will ever take Chadwick's place, as Disney promised in a statement last December they would not recast the role. Instead, future Black Panther films will "explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022.