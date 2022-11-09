Khloe Kardashian Shares Update on Her Scar After Health Scare

Khloe Kardashian is helping fans keep up with her health.
About a month after she shared she had a tumor removed from her face, the Kardashians star gave fans an update on her scar.
After seeing photos of Khloe at the Nov. 7 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, a Twitter user wrote, "Koko, so proud of you for taking care of your skin and rocking your band-aid at all these high-fashion events. Do you know when you get to take it off?"
Khloe then shared some insight on the healing process. "Trust me it's not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be," she replied. "Right now it's healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it's healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I'm not sure I will go that long."
And she noted she's proud of herself too. "It's already been a couple months," the Good American mogul added, "and I'm really proud that I've been this diligent with it."
Khloe, who dazzled in a LaQuan Smith gown at the event, addressed the bandage last month after seeing "numerous stories going around" on why she was wearing it. As the mother of two explained in an Oct. 11 Instagram post, she'd noticed a "small bump" on her face that she'd initially assumed was "as minor as a zit," only to find out it was something much more serious when she got it biopsied seven months later.
"A few days later," she continued, "I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face."
Thankfully, she said the doctor "was able to get everything" and that her "margins appear clear." Khloe then noted she'll be wearing the bandage for a while.
"So, here we are…you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," she wrote, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."
And she hopes that by sharing her experience, others will get checked more frequently.
"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas," the reality star added. "Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."
Overall, Khloe is just glad she's OK. "Baby!!!!! I'm good!! I swear!!" she noted to a fan on Oct. 12. "Super grateful that I'm healthy and that I have a lifetime supply of bandaids. Seriously I'm ok. The worst is over and now its time to be haaaaapppppy."