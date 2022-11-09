Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Britney Spears celebrated Sam Asghari’s return home after being away for a month by sharing a video of the model working out. See how he’s “acting up” below.

By Daisy Maldonado Nov 09, 2022 5:20 PMTags
Britney SpearsCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram

Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. 

The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"

In the video, Sam is shown with boxing gloves on, hitting a punching bag while Britney cheers on her husband from the sidelines.

The model later joked in the comments, "That doesn't look like Sam. Where Sam?" before adding a follow up note saying, "You should breakup with him and come with me."

 

photos
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: See Every Pic

Sam and Britney, who tied the knot in June after five years together, have continued to prove they're each other's No. 1 fans.

Following her ex Kevin Federline's claims about their sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, refusing to see her due to Britney's past censored nude Instagram pics, Sam came to Britney's defense.

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

2

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

3
Exclusive

Dangerous Breed Will Be Your New True Crime Obsession

"My wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt [which] is quite modest these days," Sam wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 6. "All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."    

He added, "There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly."

Trending Stories

1

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

2

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

3
Exclusive

Dangerous Breed Will Be Your New True Crime Obsession

4

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF

5

Louis Tomlinson Reveals Why Harry Styles' Solo Success Bothered Him

Latest News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

The Masked Singer Teases Leslie Jordan’s Final Appearance

Leslie Jones Recalls Death Threats & Trolling for Ghostbusters

Exclusive

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields Teases Eerie Whodunnit

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

Cargo Pants Are the It-Girl Uniform: Get the 16 Best Pairs Under $55

RHOA's Porsha Williams Dropped an Affordable Clothing Line