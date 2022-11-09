Leslie Jones Recalls the Death Threats and Horrifying Trolling She Received Over Ghostbusters

Watch : Leslie Jones on Holding People Accountable for Hate

Leslie Jones ain't afraid of no troll.

While discussing the ups and downs of fame with Laverne Cox on her E! series If We're Being Honest, the Saturday Night Live alum recalled the intense hate she received from internet trolls for her role in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot in this sneak peek at the show's Nov. 9 episode.

"People have to really know how specific that s--t is," Leslie told the Inventing Anna star. "None of the other girls got trolled like I did, and I hate to say it like this, but it was because I was a Black woman. And I hate to say that."

The film, which Leslie starred in alongside Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon, received backlash from fans unhappy with the all-female Ghostbusters lineup. But most of that hate was directed towards Leslie, with her noting that not many people came to her aid amid the turmoil.

Calling what happened to her "a shame," the 55-year-old detailed the kinds of abuse she got from trolls, from people spitting on her picture to hanging her character's action figure to death threats targeted at her and her family.