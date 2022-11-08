Rachel Bradshaw Shares Her Hope to Start a Family After Her Wedding to Chase Lybbert

First comes loves, then comes marriage, then comes baby?
That's the hope for Rachel Bradshaw and fiancé Chase Lybbert, who get engaged in October.
"If we had one, I'd be totally fine," Rachel exclusively told E! News. "I'll give us a whole year to be married, do our thing, and then just leave it up to the man above."
And The Bradshaw Bunch star—whose dad is Terry Bradshaw—doesn't feel any pressure to have a football team of her own.
"We're at the point where we've both been through so much in our lives," she shared, "we're just glad to be here and getting married to the love of our life."
"Whenever that happens, wonderful," the 35-year-old, who was wed to football player Rob Bironas before he tragically died in 2014 car accident, continued. "I've never had this mindset ever so it's kind of crazy talking about it, but you just appreciate life so much more when you've been through a lot and then it's finally happening for you."
Last month, Chase popped the question much earlier than he expected to after her dad Terry accidentally spilled the engagement news to her and her family before Chase was able to get down on one knee.
"My dad walked in from the garage and he goes, 'Guess what, everybody? He just asked for Rachel's hand in marriage and I said yes!'" she recounted. "The whole room stopped, like everyone was sweating. I wanted to die and dad was like, 'What, I shouldn't have said anything?' We're like, 'No, you shouldn't have said anything. That's a private conversation.'"
So, Chase was forced to propose then and there. "I don't even remember what he said but it was it was very, very sweet," Rachel said, "and the perfect moment. But dad basically proposed to us."
The duo plan to get married at their local courthouse early next year followed by a party at their country club.