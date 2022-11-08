Exclusive

Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively

After Blake Lively revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's fourth baby, husband Ryan Reynolds exclusively revealed to E! News whether this time around could be "easier" for the couple.

By Kisha Forde, Charles O'Keefe Nov 08, 2022 4:02 PMTags
Blake LivelyExclusivesRyan ReynoldsCelebrities
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood.
 
ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
 
"Yes and no," Ryan exclusively told E! News at the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere in NYC. "I mean, the things we know are going to help us get through things a little bit quicker. But I don't know. Anything can happen."
 
As the actor, who previously shared that the couple have a tradition of keeping the sex of babies a complete surprise until birth, added, "I don't even know if it's a boy or a girl yet. So, we'll see."
 
But the soon-to-be-here addition to his family—which includes daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—isn't the only milestone the actor is celebrating. This year, Ryan will also receive The People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. As for just how special the honor is for the actor?

photos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

"I feel like I'm getting old," he joked to E! News. "And then I realize, yeah, I've been around. I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years."

Guy Aroch

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

2

Alanis Morissette Seems to Call Out “Disrespect” at Hall of Fame Show

3

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

As Ryan noted, he is beyond thankful for his outstanding career. "So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry, that can be very quickly be done with you," he shared. "I'm approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude."

Spirited will debut in theaters Friday, November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

2

Alanis Morissette Seems to Call Out “Disrespect” at Hall of Fame Show

3

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

4

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

5

CFDA Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Latest News

Exclusive

Rachel Bradshaw Shares Her Hope to Start a Family After Her Wedding

Shakira Moving to Miami With Her Kids After Gerard Piqué Breakup

Exclusive

Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier"

Exclusive

Find Out What Below Deck Adventure's Kyle Ate Out of the Water

Hear Garcelle Beauvais Discuss "Pretty Privilege" With Laverne Cox

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance