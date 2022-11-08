Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood.



ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?



"Yes and no," Ryan exclusively told E! News at the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere in NYC. "I mean, the things we know are going to help us get through things a little bit quicker. But I don't know. Anything can happen."



As the actor, who previously shared that the couple have a tradition of keeping the sex of babies a complete surprise until birth, added, "I don't even know if it's a boy or a girl yet. So, we'll see."



But the soon-to-be-here addition to his family—which includes daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—isn't the only milestone the actor is celebrating. This year, Ryan will also receive The People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. As for just how special the honor is for the actor?