Shakira Moving to Miami With Her Kids After Gerard Piqué Breakup

Shakira is ready to start a new chapter after her split from Gerard Piqué.

Five months after the stars announced their breakup, a source tells E! News that the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the soccer pro have signed a custody agreement "that's best for kids" Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. According to the insider, as part of the agreement, Shakira and their sons will be moving to Miami—where her maternal family resides—after spending the last eight years in Barcelona.

As the family prepares for more change, Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 35, remain on the same page when it comes to their sons. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection," the former couple shared in a joint statement to E! News, "and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

Shakira and Gerard—who recently announced his retirement from soccer—confirmed their breakup in June after 11 years together. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they told E! at the time. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."