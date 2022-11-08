Kristen Bell Explains Why Her Daughters' "Insults" Keep Her Grounded

Watch : Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon

Kids say the darndest things—just ask Kristen Bell.

In an exclusive chat with E! News' Francesca Amiker, the People We Hate at the Wedding star joked that her ego will always be kept in check thanks to daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard. "The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time," she humorously noted, "it really brings me back down to earth."

And though Kristen's work life may sometimes seem "elegant and fancy" between red carpet events and TV appearances, her little ones have a knack for keeping her humble.

"I come home and they will just they'll pull the rug out from under you so quickly," Kristen quipped, adding that should there ever be a movie about her life, it should be called "My Kids Keep Me Grounded."

But the Good Place alum doesn't mind seem a few zingers from her daughters. After all, as Kristen noted, her husband has always been the complimentary one in their household—even before they tied the knot in 2013.