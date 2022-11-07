The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed

Will Kelly Clarkson return for more seasons of The Kelly Clarkson Show? Find out what's in store for the daytime talk show's future.

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years.

Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of The Voice, but her daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.

Currently in its fourth season, the series—which is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios—has earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host since the show's premiere in 2019.

Not to mention, several of her beloved "Kellyoke" song covers have gone viral, including her renditions of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" to Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor."

In a press release statement, Tracie Wilson—Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal—called Clarkson "one of the brightest stars of our time."

She continued, "With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."

Kelly Clarkson Through the Years

The show currently airs in 211 local markets across the country and averages an audience of 1.34 million viewers. Clarkson serves double duty as an executive producer on the series, led by Emmy and Gracie Award-winning showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda.

In addition to her talk show's renewal, it was recently announced Clarkson will return as a coach on the upcoming season of NBC's The Voice alongside newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, as well as longtime Voice staple Blake Shelton for his final season on the competition series.

Scroll below to see more series that will return for new seasons and others that will bid farewell. 

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for showtimes.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
Renewed: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Kelly Clarkson's syndicated talk show will run through 2025, NBCUniversal confirmed Nov. 7.

ABC
Ending: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth and final season on ABC.

Amazon
Ending: Carnival Row (Prime Video)

On Nov. 7, Prime Video announced Carnival Row will return for a second and final season Feb. 17.

Netflix
Renewed: The Watcher (Netflix)

We're sold on this news! The Watcher will have a season two on Netflix.

NETFLIX
Renewed: Monster (Netflix)

While there won't be a second season of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy will bring two more serial killer stories to life for new installments of Monster.

John Johnson/HBO
Canceled: Westworld (HBO)

After four seasons, genre-bending drama Westworld was canceled by HBO.

Netflix
Renewed: The Sandman (Netflix)

You aren't dreaming, Netflix confirmed that more episodes of The Sandman will be heading to the streamer.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Renewed: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

The Starz period drama Dangerous Liaisons was renewed for a second season before its first season even premiered.

Steffan Hill/Netflix
Canceled: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled after two magical seasons on Netflix.

Starz
Renewed: The Serpent Queen (Starz)

The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, has been renewed for a second season on Starz.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Content Services
Canceled: As We See It (Prime Video)

As We See It will not have a season two on Prime Video.

STARZ
Renewed: P-Valley (Starz)

P-Valley is set to hit the stage again with a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Get ready for another semester, because Heartbreak High is returning for a second season.

Amazon
Renewed: Outer Range (Prime Video)

Giddy up! Outer Range is set to return for a second season.

Hulu
Renewed: Solar Opposites (Hulu)

Now back to Solar Opposites—for a fifth season!

Netflix
Ending: Firefly Lane (Netflix)

Firefly Lane will come to an end with the second season, which premieres in two parts. Part one will drop Dec. 2.

AMC+
Renewed: Interview With a Vampire (AMC)

Sink your teeth into this news! Interview With a Vampire has been renewed ahead of its season one premiere.

CBS
Renewed: Big Brother (CBS)

Big Brother was renewed for a 25th season on Sept. 25.

Peacock
Canceled: Queer As Folk (Peacock)

The Queer As Folk reboot is short-lived, as its been canceled after one season at Peacock.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs was renewed for a third season Sept. 22.

YouTube
Renewed: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel isn't leaving late night any time soo, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been renewed through season 23.

FOX
Renewed: MasterChef (Fox)

Gordon Ramsay is cooking up another season of MasterChef.

Alicia Vera/HBO Max
Renewed: Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

Get ready for more Rap Sh!t, because the comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video
Canceled: Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Paper Girls will not have a second season on Prime Vide.

Raymond Liu/Hulu
Canceled: Maggie (Hulu)

This is one thing we didn't see coming, the psychic comedy Maggie has been canceled at Hulu. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

Get ready to head back to Millwood: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have a season two.

Ron Batzdorff/Peacock
Canceled: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Peacock subscribers won't return to Rutherford Falls any time soon. The comedy has been canceled by Peacock.

DC Universe
Renewed: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

The Harley Quinn series starring Kaley Cuoco will be back for a fourth season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Trying (Apple TV+)

The heartwarming Apple TV+ comedy Trying will have a fourth season on the streamer.

MTV
Canceled: Floribama Shore (MTV)

Floribama Shore has reportedly been canceled after four seasons.

View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

