Why Tan France Says Queer Eye Season 7 Was His "Hardest" One Yet

Watch : Bobby Berk Talks Great Feeling on "Queer Eye" Emmy Nomination

"I've never said this in an interview," Queer Eye's resident fashion expert Tan France began, "legitimately. But New Orleans was the hardest place we ever shot."

He's talking about the Netflix hit's upcoming seventh season, which saw the Fab Five—that's France along with Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk—head to the The Big Easy, a massive change from Philadelphia, Austin and Atlanta.

"I cried more this season than I've ever cried on Queer Eye ever," France, on break from filming Say Yes to the Dress UK, exclusively told E! News while promoting his partnership with Klarna. "I've only ever cried twice on Queer Eye in the full seven seasons—the six seasons, and then the mini season in Japan. But I cried most episodes with this."

So why, exactly, did France become so teary-eyed, even after more than five years of doing this job? According to 39-year-old, it's because of the lingering effects of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the city in the summer of 2005.