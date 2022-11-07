The Title for Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premiere Will Have You Feeling Upside Down

Ahead of Stranger Things season five, the Netflix series has released the episode title for the final chapter's premiere. Find out all the details here.

Stranger Things is beginning work on its final chapter.

The series has released the script cover and episode title for the Netflix show's final season premiere. Titled "Chapter One: The Crawl," the season five, episode one name gives little away for eager fans.

"season 5," the Stranger Things Twitter account captioned the Nov. 6 post. "chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day"

In the past, premiere names have included "The Vanishing of Will Byers," "MADMAX," "Suzie, Do You Copy?" and "The Hellfire Club."

After learning the name, fans immediately began speculating about what "The Crawl" could possibly mean, with some pointing to the Hawkins gang's favorite game—Dungeons & Dragons—for clues. In the game, a "dungeon crawl" involves a scenario where the players must navigate a labyrinth of traps, which many fans will assume will happen to the group of friends after the events of season four.

"we might get to see how the hawkins gang made it out of the upside down," one fan wrote, "what happened during the 2-day skip."

Stranger Things Kids Through the Years

Meanwhile, others are hoping we see fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn)—who died brutally at the hands of a swarm of Demobats in season four—still alive and crawling out from the Upside Down, even though the Duffer Brothers have already confirmed his fate.

"EDDIE CRAWLING OUT OF THE UPSIDE DOWN?????" one viewer replied. "I KNEW IT"

Plus, there are a lot of other plotlines to wrap up in the series' final chapter. In the season four finale, Will confirmed that he and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) are still connected after his visit to the Upside Down—which is especially bad news now that Vecna has succeeded in merging the Upside Down with Hawkins, Indiana.

"We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history," Bower exclusively told E! News in July. "So it would be a joy to get back in there, as I'll gently put it."

Keep scrolling to learn everything to know about Stranger Things season five. 

Netflix
Farewell Forever?

While Max's fate is still up in the air, Matt and Ross Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) is dead "for real this time." As they said, "He's toast."

Same goes for Eddie (Joseph Quinn), who sacrificed himself to the Demobats to buy time for the rest of the kids fighting. Joseph told E! News he's still hoping to reappear in the show, saying, "I'd be very up for it. But yeah, let's see."

As for Max (Sadie Sink), the brothers aren't giving up on her just yet. "She's brain dead, but yeah, she's alive," they said. "She's blind and all of her bones are broken." 

Netflix
Max's Future

While Max is technically still alive, there's no knowing if she'll ever wake up from her coma. "I have no idea what's coming in five and what that looks like," Sadie said in an interview with Deadline. "Max's storyline is very up in the air, 'cause obviously she's in a coma and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can't find her in the void. So who knows where she is and what state she's in."

Netflix
The Love Triangle

Even Natalia Dyer is confused about who Nancy belongs with. On one hand, she thinks Nancy and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are a good match, but she also sees that Steve (Joe Keery) has grown up. And there's a part of her that thinks Nancy shouldn't be with either one of them. "It's really tough," she told Variety. "I don't know. It feels like she's been in a relationship for a while so maybe she needs some self discovery time."

She continued, "Whatever happens, I would hope that she does it with integrity. I personally had some crunchy feelings about how the whole Jonathan thing started sort of behind Steve's back. I can't believe she did that. I mean, I can."

Netflix
Will and Vecna

In the season finale, Will (Noah Schnapp) confirmed he and Vecna are still connected after they were linked to each other in season two. When asked if fans will see the two characters interact in season five, Jamie Campbell Bower told E! News, "We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history. So it would be a joy to to get back in there, as I'll gently put it."

In fact, Jamie remained secretive throughout the entire interview, but promised the Duffers have got it all thought out. "My lips are sealed," he said. "You'll have to wait and see. I think Matt and Ross got something beautiful cooking and they'll let us know in good time."

Netflix
Goodbye, California

While Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) initially sought to start anew in California, it seems the Byers family is missing Hawkins and their hometown friends. So, they're leaving their California home and returning to Indiana, alongside Hopper and Eleven, in season five.

"It's mostly in Hawkins, and there's a lot obviously in the Upside Down," Matt Duffer told Collider about their season five plans. "But this is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins.

Tina Rowden/Netflix
Production Plans

The Duffer Brothers have mostly planned out season five, the final installment, but there's no knowing when filming will begin. 

"This last season took two years in total, so who knows how long season five will take," Sadie Sink told Deadline. "The Duffers definitely know the fans will be eagerly awaiting a fifth season, but I don't think they're gonna rush it. They wanna make the best final season that they could possibly make."

They may not rush the process, but it seems they're cutting down on the amount of scenes in the final season. The Duffer Brothers promised the upcoming episodes will be slightly shorter, though they anticipate the finale is going to be another feature-length episode. 

"The only reason we don't expect to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery," Matt Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in season 5]."

Netflix
All Will Be Answered

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy promised that season five "will answer all remaining questions," adding, "we are in the business of satisfying viewers."

Netflix
The Beginning of the End

On Nov. 6, fondly known as Stranger Things Day, Netflix revealed that the first episode of the final season will be titled, "Chapter One: The Crawl."

