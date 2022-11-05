Kate Middleton Braves The Rain In Chic Red Ensemble at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals

Watch : Kate Middleton Is Officially a Princess

Rain or shine, nothing can stop Kate Middleton's impeccable style.

Sheltered underneath a large umbrella, the Princess of Wales was the ultimate lady in red as she cheered England on to victory over Papa New Guinea's national team at the Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England on Nov. 5. Kate, 40, bundled up in a long scarlet-colored Alexander McQueen coat over a burgundy turtleneck. She completed the autumnal ensemble with suede boots, pearl earrings by Annoushka Ducas and woolen red poppy pin to show her support of the armed forces ahead of the United Kingdom's Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Prior to kickoff, Kate met with players of both teams on the field and took part in a minute of "non-silence" held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day.

The game marked Kate's first rugby match since she took over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union earlier this year. The Duke of Sussex had previously held the position since 2016 when he took over from the late Queen Elizabeth II.