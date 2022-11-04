25 Holiday Gifts Wine Lovers Will Toast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No need to wine about holiday shopping! We've got you covered.
Anyone can gift a bottle of wine. In fact, it's kind of a safe gift at this point, especially if the recipient is a wine connoisseur. But shouldn't you go the extra mile for the wine lover in your life? Sure you should. If you're not sure where to start, not to worry. We've picked out 19 gifts that wine lovers are really gonna love! From wine racks and decanters to coolers and electric openers, and even some gifts that take wine to a totally different level, these gifts will leave anyone speechless... until they're ready to open another bottle of wine, of course.
Pop the cork on these wine lover gifts, and then bask in the afterglow of a gifting job well done. You deserve it. Maybe have a glass of wine to celebrate (perhaps a glass of E! Holiday Guest Editor Cameron Diaz's Avaline wine)!
In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar
'Tis the season for the experiencing the joy of gift-giving or treating yourself to some amazing wine. This advent calendar includes 24 miniature bottles of premium wine, sourced from Spain, Sicily, California, and more! Read: 24 different opportunities to sip on a tasty wine, plus 24 times the excitement that comes with opening a gift you know is going to be good.
Avaline Wine The Holiday Collection
Speaking of tasty wine, it wouldn't be a wine lovers gift guide without mentioning Avaline wine, which was founded by E! Holiday guest editor Cameron Diaz with Katherine Power. The brand focuses on creating delicious, organically farmed wines that are full of natural goodness, so you can sip with confidence. To start, try the holiday collection set, which includes six limited-edition wines.
Fresh Vine Wines Cabernet Sauvignon
Another wine brand centering on wellness and high-quality ingredients is Fresh Vine Wines, founded by none other than past E! guest editors Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough. Produced and bottled in Napa, Calif., the wines, including this delicious Cabernet Sauvignon, are curated with the intention of blending seamlessly into active lifestyles, with each wine being low-calorie and low-sugar. Tasty and healthy? Sign me up!
Koolatron 8 Bottle Wine Cooler
If you've gone from wine enthusiast to full-blown wine lover, getting a proper wine cooler is the next step of your obsession. This one will help keep 8 bottles chilled with eco cooling technology while keeping quiet.
Crate & Barrel 11-Bottle Graphite Wine Rack
This hexagon-shaped wine rack has space for up to 11 bottles of your favorite wines. The rack is created with durable iron rods that are hand welded to stay in place and has a shiny graphite finish that makes it worthy enough to be an art piece in your home, with or without wine. Depending on your preference, you can position the rack vertically or horizontally.
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
For those who want to take their wine experience to the next level, this European cheese and charcuterie set is for them. This curated culinary collection includes Europe's finest cured meats and creamy cheese that will perfectly complement every sip of wine you take. This gorgeous set is sure to please the wine lover in your life (including you!), and it's also perfect for wine connoisseurs who love hosting.
French Home Laguiole Cheese Knives & Wine Openers
To complete your wine and cheese tasting experience, you'll need this 5-piece set from French Home. Featuring the traditional and elegant Laguiole design, the knives, bottle opener and cork screw are made with stainless steel and Pakkawood handles. With this reliable collection of wine essentials, you'll never have to worry about stopping the party to rummage through your kitchen drawers in hopes of finding that old wine opener that sometimes works, sometimes doesn't.
Wine Food: New Adventures in Drinking and Cooking
If you'd rather try your hand at creating the perfect foods to complement your wine, this recipe book is the perfect place to start. Featuring a collection of 75 recipes inspired by a wide variety of wine, the book also includes explanations of why each pairing works well together, as well as recommendations for specific brands. You're sure to be a wine connoisseur in no time.
Big Macs & Burgundy: Wine Pairings for the Real World
On a related note, if you'd rather just eat and sip wine, prepare for this relatable guidebook by bestselling author Vanessa Price to be your new best friend. Filled with beautiful designs and accessible food pairings, this book has the perfect balance of high-brow/low-brow so that you'll be able to enter the wide world of wine without the stuffy subtext that's sometimes found in wine education.
Stuff Every Wine Snob Should Know (Stuff You Should Know)
On the other hand, if wine snob is your name and the art of tasting is your game, then this book will help you walk the walk and talk the talk. Whether you prefer the crispness of white wines, delicate subtleness of rosés or the robust richness of red wines, this guide has all the information you'll need to soak up, from how to properly pour a glass of wine to how to bring the perfect wine for any social occasion.
Wine Folly Wine Flavors Circle Chart
This wine flavors chart is like a cheat sheet for staying at the top of your wine lingo game. Impress your friends at parties with your sophisticated descriptions of the different layers and notes of each wine you taste and smell. The set comes with two aroma wheels, and it's a fantastic companion as you learn to identify different tasting notes and work your way toward the title of "wine connoisseur."
Crystalimagery Engraved Wine Bottles
Once you've earned the title of "wine connoisseur," or if you have someone in your life who is worthy of being called one, this personalized engraved wine bottle is an absolute need. The customizable engraving is deeply sand-carved into the glass, making it a timeless piece that will look stunning anywhere you place it in the home. To make it even more stunning, consider putting some string lights in the bottle to make it look magical— just like the feeling of tasting delicious wine.
Sur La Table Wine Glass Writers
Ever been at a party and gotten your glass mixed up with someone else's? Don't rely on lipstick or fingerprints to find yours ever again. Just use one of these wine markers, and write your name on the glass. When you're done with your drink, just wipe it off with warm soapy water.
Feeling Groovy Assorted Set of 4 Imitation Pearl Wine Charms
Another option for making sure no one else accidentally sips from your wine glass is this set of absolutely adorable wine charms. Made with imitation pearls and featuring fun designs such as a flower, mushroom, rainbow and smiley face, these markers are guaranteed to charm your guests at your next party.
Wine & Brine Wine-Infused Salts
You've heard of herb-infused salts, and even salts with truffle oil, but wine-infused salts? Yup! You'll get a collection of three flavors: Chardonnay Lemon & Thyme, Rosé Rosemary, and Pinot Noir & Fennel. Each one is made with pacific sea salt, and recommended for use with everything from proteins to soft cheese to sauces.
Wine Folly: Magnum Edition: The Master Guide
Whether you're a veteran vintner or you just enjoy the odd glass, you can always learn more about wine—and Wine Folly is the way to do it. Learn about over 100 different varietals of grapes, explore maps of wine regions, discover new food and wine airings, and more.
Wine Disguise Wine Cork Candles
These candles may look like they're cork, but they're not! Pop one in the top of a bottle you've emptied, and voila! Instant candlestick—and one that's on theme, too.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio DOC
It's no wonder celebs love Santa Margherita wines. The Italian wine brand makes a great gift for the wine connoisseurs in your life.
Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener
This compact, cordless and lightweight electric wine opener will uncork up to 50 bottles in one charge—plus, it'll pop out synthetic or natural corks with ease, so you won't be picking cork out of your wine. As if that's not enough, it features a simple two-button operation and a foil cutter.
Luigi Bormioli Magnifico 35-ounce Decanter
As beautiful as it is functional, this decanter was designed in Italy and crafted to create the perfect tasting experience, made to preserve the aroma of your wine and enhance its color. And the best part? It's dishwasher safe.
BrüMate 12oz Insulated Champagne Flute With Flip-Top Lid
With triple insulation and the capability to hold nearly half a bottle of champagne, you'll be able to keep the party going in style with this fashionable flute, which features a drink-through, flip-top lid that holds in the carbonation so your bubbly stays bubbly. It's the perfect New Year's Eve accessory!
Think Outside the Box Wine Dispensing Sphere
Remember boxed wine? Consider this its upscale cousin. This wood grain-inspired wine dispenser comes with a three-liter bag that you can fill with your fave vino, and a gel pack that will help keep it chilled, if you so choose. This is a much better choice for a socially distanced holiday party than a cardboard box.
Hecho En Casa Merlot Wine Making Kit
Even if you're a beginner to making your own wine, this kit will make it easy. It comes with everything you need to make a gallon of soft, fruity and spicy Chilean Merlot, including Merlot juice with yeast, oak, and additives, all the tubes and stoppers and gadgets, and most importantly, a guide to making wine.
Sonoma Sage Home Tan Leather Wine Bottle Holder
After you've made (or bought) your favorite bottle of wine, the last thing you'd want to do is drop it while taking it to your room or party. With this leather wine bottle holder, this fear will remain locked and tucked away for good. In addition, the chic yet durable design of this holder ensures that you'll be able to travel in style and elegance. Stay classy.
Picnic Time Corsica Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket
On that note, if you're planning a wine and cheese picnic (always a good idea!), then this picnic basket is a need, not just a want. The slim profile and adjustable canvas shoulder strap make it easy to carry, and the handwoven wicker willow body and rustic canvas add a delicate air of romance and dreaminess. Not to mention, the set also includes a cutting board, stainless steel corkscrew and cheese knife, so all the essentials are there; you just focus on packing your favorite wine and cheese.
