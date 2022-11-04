Where Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Stand After Sparking Romance Rumors

Watch : RHOP's Ashley Darby Talks Dating Again & Season 7 DRAMA

Sparks are continuing to fly between Winter House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby.

Bravo fans began shipping the two reality stars after they were seen hanging out together at BravoCon 2022. Though neither has confirmed an official romance, Luke dished about his current relationship standing with Ashley on the Nov. 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen started things off by bringing up Ashley's Oct. 9 WWHL appearance, during which she said she found Luke attractive.

"People were DM-ing me and sending me [it]," Luke told Andy on Nov. 3. Her words ultimately led him to approach her at BravoCon, which took place Oct. 14 through 16.

After meeting in person, Ashley's castmate Gizelle Bryant took Luke aside to chat about his intentions with Ashely, especially since she co-hosted the series Bravo's Chat Room with his ex Hannah Berner.

"I was like, 'Listen, Hannah and Ashley, completely different realms,'" Luke said of their conversation. And things seemed to work out, as Gizelle gave Luke and Ashley her stamp of approval on WWHL Oct. 23.