Where Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Stand After Sparking Romance Rumors

After sparking romance rumors at BravoCon 2022, Winter House's Luke Gulbranson shared his current status with Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby on Watch What Happens Live.

Watch: RHOP's Ashley Darby Talks Dating Again & Season 7 DRAMA

Sparks are continuing to fly between Winter House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby.

Bravo fans began shipping the two reality stars after they were seen hanging out together at BravoCon 2022. Though neither has confirmed an official romance, Luke dished about his current relationship standing with Ashley on the Nov. 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen started things off by bringing up Ashley's Oct. 9 WWHL appearance, during which she said she found Luke attractive.

"People were DM-ing me and sending me [it]," Luke told Andy on Nov. 3. Her words ultimately led him to approach her at BravoCon, which took place Oct. 14 through 16.

After meeting in person, Ashley's castmate Gizelle Bryant took Luke aside to chat about his intentions with Ashely, especially since she co-hosted the series Bravo's Chat Room with his ex Hannah Berner.

"I was like, 'Listen, Hannah and Ashley, completely different realms,'" Luke said of their conversation. And things seemed to work out, as Gizelle gave Luke and Ashley her stamp of approval on WWHL Oct. 23.

When it comes to Luke's favorite qualities about the Real Housewives star—who announced her divorced from ex-husband Michael Darby earlier this year—he told Andy, "She's tons of fun and outgoing," adding, "She's got a great smile."

Luke also shared that he and Ashley often have long FaceTime conversations with each other, as they have not met up in person since BravoCon. "In the evening when we have some free time, we tend to chat a little bit," he said. "We're getting to know each other."

But that doesn't mean the two won't reconnect in the future. When Andy asked if they have plans to see each other soon, Luke teased, "Maybe."

See the full interview above.

Catch new episodes of Winter House Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, as well as new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac Sundays at 8 p.m.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

