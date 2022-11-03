How JoJo Siwa Surprised Girlfriend Avery Cyrus for Their One Month Anniversary

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus celebrated their one month anniversary with a picnic on the beach. Keep reading to find out how the Dance Moms alum surprised her girlfriend on their date.

Watch: JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World

JoJo Siwa had a few surprises up her sleeve.

The Dance Moms alum celebrated her one-month anniversary with Avery Cyrus with a sweet beach date. JoJo documented the outing with a Instagram video set to JVKE's "Golden Hour" showing the couple getting ready and heading to their romantic celebration.

"Surprising my girlfriend for our one month," JoJo wrote in the video. "She thinks we're going on a normal beach date, but when we got there, a full picnic surprise was waiting."

The video showed glimpses from their elaborate beach date, revealing a teepee, pink and blue umbrella sunshades, tables, chairs, pillows, blankets, balloons and other decorations set up on the beach for the party of two

She captioned the Nov. 3 post, "Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way. Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever."

One month ago, Avery, 22, asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. 

Not long after their magical Disney adventure, JoJo reflected on their relationship so far.

"Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important," JoJo exclusively told E! News on Oct. 12. "She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good."

And as the Nickelodeon alum pointed out, Avery has the seal of approval from the most important people in her life.

"She's so fun to be around. All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her," she continued. "She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."

