Pauline Chalamet Reveals What Brother Timothée Really Thinks of Sex Lives of College Girls

Watch : "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Talks Their Comedy Inspiration

While Timothée Chalamet might avoid looking up during some Sex Lives of College Girls scenes, he's still a proud brother.

Ahead of the season two premiere, Pauline Chalamet revealed what little brother Timothée thinks of the show—despite its NSFW content.

"My brother loves it," the actress, who plays Kimberly on the HBO series, exclusively told E! News. "You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents. So that is that."

And no, she's not sitting on the couch with them. "No, I don't watch this with my parents," she added. "Are you kidding?"

But she is happy they tune in—and everyone else. As the 30-year-old said, "That's when you're like whoa, I'm on something that people watch."

On the other hand, her costar Amrit Kaur—she stars as Bela—gave her parents list of episodes she would watch with them—which, conveniently, were the ones in which she remained fully clothed.

"They wanted to know," she told E!. "It's like, 'Okay, I'm going to be honest, those ones have that. If you choose to see your daughter in that way, please not while I'm there.'"