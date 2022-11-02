HAIM Reacts to Joining BFF Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour

When Taylor Swift walks in the room for her Eras Tour, she won't be the only one making the whole place shimmer.
The singer is bringing along several other artists, including HAIM, as openers for her first tour in nearly four years. Still, there are lot of blank spaces to fill in regarding the show's details. Like, will Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim be performing new music?
"You know, we're always working," Alana replied when asked by E! News at the Nov. 1 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York, where the trio was honored. "We're always working. And we're going to have a good year next year. It's going to be a good year."
While fans have seen HAIM and Taylor team up for songs like "Gasoline" and "No Body, No Crime," the band members remained tight-lipped on whether there will be any onstage collabs.
"I don't know," Este said. "Will there be?"
At this point, Alana said they're "still getting over the fact that we're going on tour" and "just excited." The best part? "We get to do it with our friend," Este shared, "which is going to be so much fun."
This isn't the first time HAIM has joined Taylor on tour. As Swifties will recall, they were also a part of the 1989 World Tour.
"So this is round two," Alana explained. "We know exactly what's going to happen, and it's going to be fun."
HAIM won't be the only musicians touring with Taylor. The 11-time Grammy winner announced on Nov. 1 that Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE and OWENN will be rocking out too.
The tour kicks off this March (see dates and locations here). Can't wait until then to see HAIM and Taylor? You could always re-watch the Cinderella-inspired "Bejeweled" music video, in which T.Swift plays "House Wench Taylor" and Alana, Danielle and Este portray her stepsisters.
"Oh my god, to dress up like that was so much fun," Este recalled. "I mean, we just laughed the entire time honestly. You know, the thing that I love about Taylor is, as a director, she loves just having us improv. So it was a lot of like, 'What do you think about this?' You're like, 'What if I did this?' She's like, 'Yeah! Do that' or 'Do this!' It was like just us bouncing off of one other. And you know, it's fun. To be able to work with your friends like that, it was really, really cool."