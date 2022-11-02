How Selena Gomez Really Feels About That Hailey Bieber Photo

Watch : Why Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Wanted to "Clear Up" Rumors

Selena Gomez is not here for that same old feud narrative.

Which is why she's not adding fuel to the social media buzz over her recent photo with Hailey Bieber. In fact, when asked about the viral snap—taken at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15—Selena simply told Vulture, "It's not a big deal. It's not even a thing."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer's statement further proves that she and Hailey—who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber—are moving on from years of rumored tension between them.

By posing for the photo together, Selena and Hailey "wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place," a source previously told E! News. "It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."

For Selena, her focus is on her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me, a deeply personal look inside her mental health journey.