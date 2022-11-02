This Calpak Duffel Bag With a 44,000+ Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock and on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have some travel plans coming up, you need a bag that's light enough to carry with you, but substantial enough to fit all of your essentials. If that sounds like a tough item to find, I feel your struggle. it can be difficult to find a bag that strikes that perfect balance between being compact, yet super functional. And, sometimes, when you do find that ideal bag, you're out of luck because it's so perfect that it's sold out. The Calpak Luka Duffel bag has a devoted following with a 44,000+ person waitlist, but thankfully it's back in stock and it's on sale.

Stop searching. You just found your new go-to bag. It's lightweight and just what you need to stay organized with nine pockets, including one on the bottom that's designed to store your shoes. It's water-resistant and it has a sleeve to easily slip over your luggage handle.

Use the Calpak Luka Duffel for work, travel, the gym, and whenever you want to carry all of your essentials. You'll carry this high-quality bag everywhere you go. It's so great that you may want one in multiple colors. This is a 20% off deal that you don't want to miss.