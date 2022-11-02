This Calpak Duffel Bag With a 44,000+ Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock and on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have some travel plans coming up, you need a bag that's light enough to carry with you, but substantial enough to fit all of your essentials. If that sounds like a tough item to find, I feel your struggle. it can be difficult to find a bag that strikes that perfect balance between being compact, yet super functional. And, sometimes, when you do find that ideal bag, you're out of luck because it's so perfect that it's sold out. The Calpak Luka Duffel bag has a devoted following with a 44,000+ person waitlist, but thankfully it's back in stock and it's on sale.
Stop searching. You just found your new go-to bag. It's lightweight and just what you need to stay organized with nine pockets, including one on the bottom that's designed to store your shoes. It's water-resistant and it has a sleeve to easily slip over your luggage handle.
Use the Calpak Luka Duffel for work, travel, the gym, and whenever you want to carry all of your essentials. You'll carry this high-quality bag everywhere you go. It's so great that you may want one in multiple colors. This is a 20% off deal that you don't want to miss.
Calpak Luka Duffel
This compact, yet spacious bag comes in eight colors and it's just what you need to make your life easier.
If you're looking for more insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Calpak shoppers.
Calpak Luka Duffel Reviews
A shopper explained, This duffel is just what I needed. On my latest trip, my personal item was too big for the short trip. My girlfriend had a Calpak duffel and I loved how neatly it was attached to her suitcase, the easy -to- clean material and the amount of space inside. And let's not forget the hidden compartment at the bottom.... a game changer!
Another said, "It's perfect! I am a teacher and it holds my 3 water bottles, papers, lunch with room!!"
Someone reviewed, "Amazing Travel Bag. Don't sleep on this one! I was never so organized for a trip overseas with this carry on piece."
A Calpak shopper shared, "I used this for a weekend getaway and it was absolutely perfect. Fits the right amount of clothes and toiletries for me. I can't wait to use this in addition to my carry on for when I travel!"
Another customer said, "I love it so much! It fits so much! I always tends to overpack. I have a toddler so I need to make sure I have everything I need for her."
"Perfect Personal item. This bag will not disappoint. It's great for everyday needs (gym/children) but also is a great size/style for use as a personal item or carryon bag for air travel," someone wrote.
A reviewered declared, "Must have! The Luka Duffel is great for an overnight or weekend get-away! It fits a lot more than I thought it would! Im very happy with my purchase."
