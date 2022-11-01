Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Nail This Couples Costume by Channeling Home Alone on Halloween

Two weeks after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel dressed up as the iconic burglars from Home Alone on Halloween.

By Ashley Joy Parker Nov 01, 2022 3:08 AMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielHalloweenCouplesPhoto GalleryCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows

Happy Halloween, you filthy animals!

In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone.

In a photo shared to both stars' Instagram pages on Oct. 31, the "SexyBack" singer, 41, took on the role of the tall and dim-witted thief Marv, originally played by Daniel Stern, wearing a brown corduroy jacket and paint resembling a hot iron on his face. The actress, 40, portrayed Joe Pesci's short and hot-headed burglar character Harry, sporting a black knit cap and scarf with feathers stuck to her face and head.

"Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks," the caption, quoting a line from the beloved 1990 Christmas movie. "We're the wet bandits!"

Earlier this month, the couple—who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2—celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" Jessica wrote on Instagram on Oct. 19 alongside a series of photos with her husband. "Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."

photos
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Home Alone

Justin responded with his own sweet anniversary post, telling his wife, "10 years ain't enough!"

Keep scrolling to see more stars celebrating Halloween 2022.

 

Instagram
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The couple went as the wet bandits from Home Alone, with him writing, "All the great ones leave their marks."

 

tiktok
Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

Tiktok
Hailey Bieber

"Time to go get some candy," Hailey wrote while showing off her cozy costume.

Twitter
Josh Gad

The Frozen star channeled another Disney character as Ursula, writing, "I admit that in the past I've been a nasty."

Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The couple posed with their daughter Stormi and 8-month-old son.

Instagram
Olivia Munn

Her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm dressed up as her mom, Kim Munn, complete with a black wig.

Instagram
Lea Michele

Her son Ever went as a surgeon (more specifically, Grey's Anatomy's McDreamy).

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder rocked a Winnie the Pooh look.

Instagram
Billie Eilish

The singer showed off her fake blood on her Instagram Story.

TikTok
Kendall Jenner

Kendall made fun of her own #cukegate episode of The Kardashians by dressing as a cucumber.

Instagram
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

"We have our differences but we make it work," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram

Instagram
James Charles

"This is what dreams are made of," the YouTube star wrote on Instagram when channeling Lizzie McGuire. 

BACKGRID
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Holy smokes, Batman! Diddy dressed up as the Joker.

Instagram
Blake Gray

"The first rule of fight club is..," Blake wrote online, "you do not talk about fight club." 

Instagram
Cassie & Alex Fine

The singer and her husband Alex Fine drew inspiration from another couple, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Instagram
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashians stars looked frighteningly good as Chucky and his Bride for the spooky day.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?" the actress wrote on Instagram

Dimitri Halkidis Photography/Otero
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star hosted Boo2Bullying's 4th Annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Abby De La Rosa

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa and her 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who she shares with Nick Cannon, dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz.

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

The On-Air With Ryan Seacrest radio host makes one perfect Harry Styles. 

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay

"Happy Halloween," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote. "#IPaintFlowersSoTheyWillNotDie #FridaKahlo #FemaleArtist #Realism #CelebrateTheArts #InnerStrength #OutfitOne." 

"Tamron Hall" Show
Tamron Hall

The talk show host took us under the sea for Halloween when she dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

La la la la la la! Jennifer Hudson stepped into the shoes of the iconic Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act (played by none other than Whoopi Goldberg).

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Today Show Cast

The Today show cast went all out when it came to celebrating Halloween with a Las Vegas theme.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

As a treat, Hoda showed off had quite a few tricks up her sleeve as a Cirque du Soleil performer.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sheinelle Jones

The journalist shined as a Las Vegas showgirl for the spooky occasion.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

The Today show hosts soared to new heights as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

The audience was all shook up when Willie hit the stage as Elvis Presley.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Craig Melvin

The broadcaster channeled his inner champ when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

The Today host show proved she could bring out her in powerhouse as the legendary Celine Dion. And that's the way it is.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

Trending Stories

1

Heartstopper's Kit Connor Felt Forced to Come Out as Bisexual

2

Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Proposal

3

Will Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Have More Kids? She Says…

4

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

5

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner’s “Ridicule”

Latest News

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Do Home Alone for Halloween

DWTS: Charli D'Amelio Hauntingly Channels The Exorcist

Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Mean to Copy Kylie Jenner's Costume

See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Family Photo With Stormi and Son

Heartstopper's Kit Connor Felt Forced to Come Out as Bisexual

The View Dresses a Kid as Will Smith Oscars Slap for Halloween

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Try Viral Pumpkin Carving Hacks