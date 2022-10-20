Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows

This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer.
The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" Biel wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with Timberlake, 41. "Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."
Featured in the slideshow of photos is a snap of the stylish stars at their renewal ceremony, which—as Biel noted on her Instagram Story, took place in Italy "where it all went down" in 2012. Biel, who wore a ruffled white skirt paired with a long shirt and black belt for the summer occasion, noted that her look was designed by Giambattista Valli, the fashion house that also created her pink Italian wedding gown.
Since first saying "I do" a decade ago, Timberlake and Biel have welcomed two kids together: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2. In his anniversary post on Oct. 19, the NSYNC alum told Biel, "10 years ain't enough!"
The Grammy winner continued his Instagram caption, "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"
And although the stars make a point of keeping their kids out of the public eye, Timberlake continuously praises Biel for her parenting skills. "Moms are the strongest people on the planet. I am constantly in awe of the mothers in my life," he wrote on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day in 2021. "Jess - you're the heart of this family. Your boys look up to you and love you unconditionally. And so do I."