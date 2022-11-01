Affordable Problem Solving Products on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Travel Essentials List

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're headed to the mountains or going on a big family trip, we've got all the essentials and more to help you make fall and winter travel smoother. Being prepared for anything that might potentially go wrong can save you from a lot of stress and headaches on your trip. After all, vacation is a time to relax and have fun. So we've rounded up some affordable problem solving products on Amazon that can make traveling go a lot easier.
For example, one travel must-have that can save you a lot of time and stress is a portable luggage scale. For many airlines, overweight baggage fees can cost you around $200. Not to mention, all the time it might take for you to get rid of items in the airport just to stay within the weight limit. That's where a portable luggage scale, like this top-rated $11 scale, comes in. While you're packing to go home, you can use this handheld scale, which many reviewers say is super accurate, to make sure your baggage isn't overweight.
We've rounded up a few other problem solving products you'll want to pack for your upcoming holiday trip. Check those out below.
BAGAIL Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories - 8 Pack
Keeping your suitcase organized and knowing exactly where everything is can help you feel like you're on top of everything. These premium packing cubes from Amazon come in over 10 colors and you get a set of eight for just over $25. They're practical, cute and affordable!
BCOZZY Neck Pillow for Travel
Whether you're going on a three-hour road trip or a cross country flight, this best-selling neck pillow is a must. It was made to provide double support to your head, neck, and chin, making it much easier to get some rest while you're traveling. This has over 24,000 five-star reviews and numerous reviewers say it's the most supportive travel pillow they've ever used.
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Pens
So you brought a new dress to wear to your friend's wedding and you accidentally spilled some sauce on it before pictures were taken. That's where Tide To Go comes in. These handy pens are a must-have for your purse whether you're traveling or not. They can work on ketchup, BBQ sauce, coffee, wine, tea and so on. You may not always need it, but it doesn't hurt to have one with you just in case an accidental spill happens.
Valourgo TSA Approved Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Bring your must-have beauty and skincare products with you in these leak-proof containers with over 5,000 five-star reviews. According to Amazon reviews, these containers are flight attendant-approved! As one wrote, "I am a flight attendant and have used these in my toiletry bag for nearly a year and have had ZERO leak issues. The caps look slightly crooked when screwed on but it does not cause leaking. I love having the different colors so I know what I'm grabbing."
Etekcity Handheld Digital Luggage Scale
Traveling can already be pretty costly, so there's nothing more stressful than being told you have to pay an extra $200 in overweight baggage fees. That's where this handheld digital luggage scale comes in. It features a "high-accuracy sensor" that can weigh bags up to 110 pounds. It was made to be super easy to use — all you have to do is hook it onto your suitcase, lift it up and the scale will read it and automatically lock onto the weight. You can get this in red, blue or green for just $11, or you can get a two pack for $20.
Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
Another solution to the irritating chafing problem is Body Glide's Original Anti-Chafe Balm. This $11 balm with over 21,000 five-star reviews is a total game changer. Just apply where you normally chafe to prevent discomfort and skin reactions including your inner thighs, under arms and chest. It's one product you'll never want to travel without.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
Unfortunately, all the stress and anxiety from traveling can make you much more prone to breakouts, which isn't exactly ideal if you're attending a wedding or going on a big trip with your family. But you won't have to worry about your blemishes showing up in your vacation photos if you pack these cult-fave pimple patches in your suitcase. The brand says they will improve the look of your pimples overnight, and they have over 110,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable
Nothing will ruin your day exploring a new city more than a dead phone battery. If you're in need of a solid option, this portable iPhone charger is a great due to its size. In fact, it's the size of a standard lipstick so it won't take up too much room in your purse. It has over 18,000 five-star reviews and one shopper even called it the "holy grail" of phone chargers.
Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
Keep your toiletries nice and neat in this sleek cosmetic bag from Amazon. It features a built-in metal hook so you can hang this anywhere for easy access. Plus, it help save on counter space, which can be useful when you're staying at a hotel. There are a ton of compartments to fit everything you need. There are also several colors and patterns to choose from. These have over 11,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers appreciate how it can hold a ton without being bulky. It makes packing a lot easier.
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages
If you'll be walking around all day, Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages pack is a must-pack. No longer will a blister make you feel uncomfortable and ruin your fun. It has over 6,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say they're way better than just using Band-Aids.
4 Pairs Women's Winter Touch Screen Gloves
Chillier days call for warmer outfits and accessories, especially when it comes to traveling. You can get this pack of four winter gloves that are super convenient because of the touch screen fingertip feature.
Looking to get your holiday shopping on early? Check out these gift ideas for the jewelry-obsessed.