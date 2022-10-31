Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Cast as the Lead in Disney+'s Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's superhero reign just won't let up.
The actor, who previously appeared in 2018's Aquaman and 2019's Watchmen, has scored the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man, according to Deadline.
The series will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Andrew Guest, best known for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community.
Wonder Man will also see Ben Kingsley reprise his role as The Mandarin (a.k.a. Trevor Slattery), who he played in 2021's Shang-Chi and 2013's Iron Man 3.
Created by Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man (a.k.a. Simon Williams) first appeared in 1964's The Avengers #9.
Working under villain Baron Zemo, Wonder Man gains ion-based superpowers and initially works to destroy The Avengers. The son of industrialist Sanford Williams, he assumes control of the family munitions business and runs head-on into confrontation with Tony Stark and Stark Industries.
It's not all bad news, though, as Wonder Man is later re-born as a superhero and joins his former rivals in the fight against evil.
Wonder Man is part of a growing list of new Marvel programming hitting Disney+ in the near future, including Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman, Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne and Shea Coulée and Daredevil: Born Again starring Charlie Cox.
Plus, there's a rumored WandaVision spin-off centered on Vision, starring Paul Bettany, in the works.
Marvel fans might want to start doing their endurance exercises now.
In the meantime, on the DC Comics side of things, you can check out Yahya reprise his role of Black Manta when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters in December 2023.