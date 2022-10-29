Kylie Jenner Debuts Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume

Watch : Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

Kylie Jenner's Halloween look is spooktacularly hair-raising.

The Kardashians star dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name, as seen on her Instagram Oct. 28. Her look features a custom white Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style bandage gown, a gravity-defying black and white wig and fake scars.

Kylie wore the spooky and sexy designer look for a photo shoot that saw her pose bottomless while holding a knife, as well as appear strapped to an examination table. She captioned one set of pics, "HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND."

Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, "Okkkkkk" and "Oh damn!!!"

Khloe's nanny, Andreza Cooper, was equally as impressed. "Just stop.. I can't like you that much," she wrote to Kylie. "Treason."

Kylie's BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, commented, "That's my girl."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has just begun unveiling their Halloween 2022 looks.