RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Gives Update on Family After Announcing Son Miles is Transgender

Watch : RHOC's Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles

Alexis Bellino couldn't be more thankful for her fans.

Three days after announcing her 14-year-son Miles is transgender on Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star gave fans an update on how her family is doing.

"Thank you for all of the love and support," the Bravo alum exclusively told E! News. "Miles and our family are overwhelmed by the amount of love from everyone. We are enjoying our time together as a family and loving his new freedom."

She wrapped up her statement by asking fans to, "Please continue to remember love, kindness and acceptance is the way to make this world a better place."

Alexis introduced Miles—whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Bellino—in an Instagram post on Oct. 25. Having already come out to her "over 16 months ago," Alexis said Miles decided he wanted to officially come out on social media.

"I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this," she captioned a selfie with her son, "but I'm extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn't change in these situations. It's unconditional love."