Real Housewives of Orange County Alum Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles

Alexis Bellino is beaming with pride.



In a post shared to Instagram on Oct. 25, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender.



"He's now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he's seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG," Alexis wrote alongside a photo of the two. "Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post. I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles' life, but he's now ready to ‘come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions."

Added Alexis, "I refused to post this for him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he's tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity."

"I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this," she added. "But I'm extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn't change in these situations. It's unconditional love."