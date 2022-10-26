Real Housewives of Orange County Alum Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles

Alexis Bellino is beaming with pride.
In a post shared to Instagram on Oct. 25, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender.
"He's now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he's seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG," Alexis wrote alongside a photo of the two. "Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post. I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles' life, but he's now ready to ‘come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions."
Added Alexis, "I refused to post this for him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he's tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity."
"I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this," she added. "But I'm extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn't change in these situations. It's unconditional love."
As the mom of three—who shares kids Miles, McKenna, 14, and James, 16, with ex Jim Bellino—noted, her son "can breathe knowing he can be his true self."
"My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him ‘he,'" the reality star added. "My son runs with the boys. My son can actually FEEL. My son can live life now with his true self…. This is my same child with his kind heart that gave his only water bottle to his thirsty friend in kindergarten. This is my same child who gives every spare dollar on him to the homeless person on the street. I'm so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age. He now has his entire life to live the way he should."
Both Alexis and Miles received an outpouring of support from social media in response to her post. Andy Cohen commented, "Beautiful post," along with hand-clap and red-heart emojis. RHOC star Heather Dubrow added, "Brave and beautiful." Added RHOC alum Meghan King, "Beautiful example of love!"